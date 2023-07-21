Govt issues guidelines for signages on expressways, national highways to enhance road safety

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The government on Friday issued guidelines for signages on expressways and national highways to enhance the safety of commuters.

Advertisment

The fresh guidelines, approved by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, focus on further improving road safety by incorporating best practices and global standards to offer improved visibility and intuitive guidance to drivers, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.

"MoRTH has reviewed the provision of signages as per relevant IRC (Indian Road Congress) codes and guidelines, existing practices prescribed in various international codes as well as information and functionality perspective to ensure better compliance of traffic regulations," it said.

The guidelines are designed to offer drivers clear and concise guidance, warnings, notices and regulatory information, facilitating a seamless and safe journey, the ministry noted.

Advertisment

Some of the salient features of the guidelines include prioritising enhanced visibility of road signages through placement at appropriate height/distance, large lettering, symbols and short legends for quick comprehension of drivers, ensuring crucial information is readily visible and understandable, even in adverse conditions.

Pictorial representations will be accompanied by text to convey essential messages effectively, thus catering to a diverse group of road users, including those with limited literacy, the statement said.

A multilingual approach will be employed on the signages -- in English and regional languages -- to ensure effective communication with diverse road users.

Advertisment

Further, special attention has been given to promoting better lane discipline, through strategic positioning with clear and intuitive guidance to drivers, encouraging adherence to designated lanes and minimising traffic congestion.

In the initial phase, the guidelines will be implemented on all upcoming highways, expressways and greenfield corridors. Additionally, highways experiencing high traffic volume -- with more than 20,000 passenger car units -- will be given priority, it said.

With the adoption of best practices and global standards, the MoRTH said it aims to provide a safe and efficient travel experience for all, further advancing towards accident-free roads. PTI ABI TRB BAL BAL