Govt issues quality control order to enhance safety, efficiency on construction sites

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The government on Friday said a new quality control order has been issued to establish stringent quality standards for ropes and cordages, geotextiles and industrial textiles which are essential materials used at construction sites.

The move will enhance the safety of construction workers and improve the efficiency of construction processes.

The quality control orders (QCOs) will be rolled out on a staggered timeline, allowing additional time for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to comply with the new standards.

The QCOs will be effective from April 1, 2025 with an additional three months time period to facilitate compliance for SMEs.

Construction sites present unique challenges, where the right materials are crucial for ensuring safety and productivity.

Ropes and cordages are vital for lifting, securing, and transporting materials, while geotextiles play a key role in soil stabilization and erosion control. Indutech textiles (Industrial textiles) are increasingly important for protective clothing and safety gear, further enhancing worker safety.

The implementation of these QCOs aims to ensure that these products meet the highest standards for safety and performance.

"This initiative is designed to safeguard our construction workforce and create standards that will benefit both workers and the environment. By regulating the quality of ropes, cordages, and textiles, we prioritize the well-being of construction workers, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and injuries on-site," the Textiles Ministry said.

It stated that the introduction of uniform quality measures across the industry will provide consistency and reliability, simplifying material selection for construction companies.

Post implementation, all manufacturers and suppliers of ropes, cordages, geotextiles, and industrial textiles are encouraged to adhere to the specified standards, with regular inspections and testing conducted to ensure compliance with these quality guidelines, the Ministry said.