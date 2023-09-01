Govt starts chemotherapy for cancer patients at 30 ESIC hospitals

New Delhi: The government has launched in-house chemotherapy services at 30 ESIC hospitals across the country, according to an official statement.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav on Thursday launched the chemotherapy services during the 191st meeting of the ESI Corporation at ESIC headquarters in New Delhi.

With this service, insured workers and their dependents will be able to get better cancer treatment at ease, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

The minister also inaugurated a control room with dashboards of ESIC. The dashboards will ensure better monitoring of resources and beds at ESIC hospitals, and the current status of ongoing construction projects, among others.

During the meeting, the minister also gave in-principle approval to set up 15 new ESIC hospitals, 78 ESIC dispensaries, and increase in bed strength at ESIC Hospital in Beltola, Assam, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, K. K. Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad, Haryana.