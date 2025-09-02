Govt launches 'Kapas Kisan' app to streamline cotton procurement at minimum support price

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched the Kapas Kisan app, a new mobile application developed by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to facilitate seamless procurement of cotton from farmers under the Minimum Support Price scheme.

The new mobile app empowers farmers with self-registration, slot booking and payment tracking. This app provides facility of payment tracking by farmers - bringing greater transparency, convenience and speed to the cotton procurement process, the textiles ministry stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that this farmer-first mobile app marks a major step in enhancing ease in selling of cotton by our cotton growers.

"By digitizing key steps - right from registration to payment tracking -we are ensuring timely, transparent and fair MSP operations. It reinforces our commitment to safeguard farmers from any distress sales and to accelerate the vision of Digital India," he added.

The minister also mentioned that the app will help in protecting cotton farmers against any distress sales through assured MSP procurement, reduces manual paperwork and saves time at procurement centres, enhances transparency and improves planning by allowing farmers to choose convenient time slots.

Key features of the app include that the farmers can securely register themselves for selling cotton under MSP, digital scheduling at designated procurement centres to reduce waiting time and crowding, real-time status updates on quality assessment, accepted quantities, payment processing and user-friendly interface with support for multiple Indian languages. PTI RSN HVA