Govt launches module to expedite approval process for opening coal mines

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The government on Thursday launched a new module to simplify and expedite the approval process for opening coal mines.

Advertisment

The development assumes significance as 13 coal blocks are likely to obtain permission to open in the ongoing fiscal year.

The mine opening permission module on the single window clearance system portal was launched by the coal ministry.

With technology and automation, the system helps in quicker decision-making, supporting the accelerated opening of coal mines to ramp up output and strengthen the energy security of the nation, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Advertisment

"This transformative initiative aims to simplify and accelerate the approval process for opening coal mines. By leveraging digital solutions, the module enhances transparency, improves efficiency, and reduces processing time. This step significantly promotes the ease of doing business, creating a more investment-friendly environment and supporting faster approvals," it said.

The module will promote growth in the coal sector, strengthen the country's energy security and contribute to the nation's vision of self-reliance and sustainable development.

The module simplifies and accelerates the process of securing permission to start new mines or open new coal seams.

Advertisment

"By allowing online applications and real-time tracking, the platform eliminates manual paperwork, reduces processing time, and enhances transparency and ensures efficiency. This streamlined approach fosters a more efficient, investment-friendly environment in the coal industry," it said. PTI SID TRB