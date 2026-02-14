Govt launches PM RAHAT to provide emergency response system for accident victims

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The government on Saturday announced the launch of PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalization and Assured Treatment) Scheme aimed at providing emergency response system for accident victims.

India records a significant number of road accident fatalities every year, many of which are preventable with timely medical intervention, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.

The ministry said that studies indicate that nearly 50 per cent of road accident deaths can be averted if victims are admitted to hospital within the first hour.

"In its very first decision after shifting to Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister approved the launch of the PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment) Scheme, reflecting a governance approach rooted in Seva - service, compassion and protection for vulnerable citizens," MoRTH said.

The decision underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical assistance after a road accident.

By approving PM RAHAT from Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister has prioritised life-saving intervention, financial certainty for hospitals, and a structured emergency response system for accident victims.

Integration with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 helpline ensures that accident victims reach hospitals within the Golden Hour.

Road accident victims, Rah-Veer (Good Samaritans), or any person at the accident site may dial 112 to obtain details of the nearest designated hospital and request ambulance assistance, enabling swift coordination between emergency responders, police authorities and hospitals.

Under the Scheme, every eligible road accident victim in any category of road will be entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim, for a period of 7 days from the date of the accident.

Stabilization treatment will be provided for up to 24 hours in non-life-threatening cases and up to 48 hours in life-threatening cases, subject to police authentication on an integrated digital system.

PM RAHAT is implemented through a robust, technology-driven framework amalgamating the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) platform of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with the Transaction Management System (TMS 2.0) of the National Health Authority.

This integration enables seamless digital linkage from accident reporting to hospital admission, police authentication, treatment administration, claim processing, and final payment. PTI ABI MR