Govt launches PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojna portal for employers, first-time employees

New Delhi: The government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) portal on Monday, Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said, urging employers and first-time employees to take benefit of the Rs 1-lakh crore central scheme.

The Union Cabinet approved the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme on July 1, 2025.

With an outlay of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, the central sector scheme aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs in the country, over a period of 2 years starting August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2027, the Union Minister of Labour and Employment said in an interaction with the media.

All employers and first-time employees are covered under the scheme, he said, adding that one can avail the incentive benefit by either registering on the portal or by uploading their UAN number on the UMANG App.

While Part A of the scheme is for first-time employees, Part B supports employers, Mandaviya said.

Under Part A, a one-time incentive equivalent to an average one-month wage (Basic+DA) of up to Rs 15,000 will be offered to first-time employees in two instalments, he explained.

The employer is entitled to get incentives under three slabs. If the salary of an employee is Rs 10,000 per month, then the employer will get an incentive of Rs 1,000. The employer of an employee with a monthly salary ranging between Rs 10,000-20,000 will get an incentive of Rs 2,000. Employers whose new employee has a salary up to Rs 30,000 will get a one-time incentive of Rs 3,000.

"The scheme will promote new job creation in the country and support new employees with the encouragement amount," the Minister said.

In a note, the ministry said employees with gross wages up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for the scheme under Part A.

Part B will provide an incentive for generation of additional employment in all sectors, with a special focus on the manufacturing sector.

"Under this part, the establishment will get an incentive up to Rs 3,000 per month for each additional employee (both first timer and re-joinee), for a sustained period of at least six months. The incentive shall be paid for 2 years. However, for establishments in the manufacturing sector, the incentives will be provided for 4 years," it said.

To be eligible under this part, establishments will be required to hire at least two additional employees (for employers with fewer than 50 existing employees) or five additional employees (for employers with 50 or more existing employees), on a sustained basis for at least six months.

As per the ministry, exempted establishments under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, are also included. They must file the electronic challan-cum-Return (ECR), and open UANs for all their existing & new employees using the facility provided on the UMANG App.