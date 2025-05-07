Govt launches portal focused on recycling of aluminium, copper, lead, zinc

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The government on Wednesday launched a portal to bring together stakeholders, improve data visibility and support evidence-based policymaking in the recycling of aluminium, copper, lead, zinc, and critical elements.

The non-ferrous metal recycling website and stakeholders' portal was launched by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The platform is developed under the implementation guidelines of the national non-ferrous metal scrap recycling framework, the mines ministry said in a statement.

Reddy said this portal will not only provide real-time visibility into the recycling landscape but also empower all stakeholders to make informed decisions, bridge gaps, and unlock the full potential of the non-ferrous metal sector.

The website will act as a national hub for information dissemination, awareness generation, and engagement with recyclers, dismantlers, aggregators, industry associations, and research institutions, it said.

The portal also enables registration of industry participants and collection of crucial data on raw material consumption, recycling capacity, technology usage, and workforce trends' supporting future interventions in R&D, infrastructure development, and skill enhancement. PTI SID TRB