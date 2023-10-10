Govt launches web portal of chemical sector

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The government on Tuesday launched a web portal providing statistical data related to the chemical sector for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The portal www.charak.chemicals.gov.in will facilitate the collection of statistics related to various aspects of the chemical sector, such as production, installed capacity, export, import, purchases and sales, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The web portal developed by Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals along with the National Informatics was launched at a workshop hosted by industry body FICCI here.

The department has planned workshops in various cities, including Vadodara, Vapi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, during October-November in order to sensitise about the web portal, it said.

The objective of this portal is to elevate the value of chemical and petrochemical industries by streamlining data supply, fostering efficiency, and providing access to the latest sector innovations and technological advancements.

It will also enable users, researchers, academicians, policy makers to generate swift visualizations and comprehensive reports tailored to the chemical sector's specific needs, it said.

This initiative will enable a support system for promoting industries for best practices, create authentic inventorization of the chemical data system and enable geographical data support system to various stakeholders, including policy makers, associated industries, researchers, academicians, the statement added.