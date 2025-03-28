Govt levies 10 pc import duty on chana from April 1

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The government has imposed 10 per cent import duty on desi chana (bengal gram) with effect from April 1.

In May last year, the government had allowed duty-free import of chana to increase domestic availability and check prices. The import duty waiver was applicable till March 31, 2025.

As per a finance ministry notification dated March 27, the import of bengal gram will attract 10 per cent duty from April 1.

As per government data, chana production is estimated to be 11.5 million tonne in 2024-25, up from 11 million tonne in the previous year.