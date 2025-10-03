Govt lifts export ban on de-oiled rice bran

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The government on Friday announced the lifting of the export ban on de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry.

Edible oil industry body SEA had earlier urged the government to lift the ban on exports to protect domestic processors and enhance farmers' income.

"The export policy of de-oiled rice bran is hereby amended from prohibited to free with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The ban was imposed last year.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said exports of agricultural commodities like dairy goods, onions, potatoes, certain vegetables, rice, and wheat, to Bhutan are exempted from applicable restrictions and prohibitions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Bhutan is India's friendly neighbour.

These exemptions are also on other commodities, including tea, soybean oil, groundnut oil, palm oil, animal, vegetable fats and oils, Cane or beet sugar, and salt.

In another notification, the DGFT said the export of 100 tonnes of Wheat seed (DWR-162) from the University of Dharwad to Indonesia through National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL) via Mangalore sea port is permitted as a one-time exemption.

However, the decision is subject to certification by the University of Dharwad or the Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka.

At present, there are export restrictions or prohibitions on commodities like wheat.