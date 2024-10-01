Govt looking to tweak regulatory norms for MedTech, pharma sectors: Niti's VK Paul

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The government is considering tweaking regulatory norms for MedTech and pharma sectors and sought industry inputs for the same, Niti Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an Assocham event here, he said that with changing times the regulatory framework also needs to be worked upon.

"Under the ages of principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, regulatory improvements for medical technology and pharma are under active consideration," Paul said.

He sought industry participation in making the system better.

"We are working on it with a very open mind. We are conscious of the fact that even in the classical space, there is room for improvement. But certainly, when it comes to frontline technology, cell and gene therapies for the individualised care and perhaps even integrated systems that we are looking at, the regulatory system needs to be tweaked to be improved," Paul said.

As per the government's stated vision of making India a developed country by 2047, there is a need to enhance exports from India, he added.

The country should not only be the largest market for diagnostics but also the biggest creator of technologies in the sector, the member noted.

Paul said Medtech Mitra is a humble initiative launched by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which will pave the way for many potential products in diagnostics.