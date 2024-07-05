Govt makes ISI mark mandatory for stainless steel, aluminium utensils

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The government has made it mandatory for stainless steel and aluminium kitchen utensils to conform to national quality standards, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said on Friday, in a move aimed at enhancing consumer safety and product quality.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issued a Quality Control Order on March 14, making the ISI mark compulsory for these kitchen utensils.

Indian Standards Institution (ISI) mark is developed by BIS, assuring of product quality and safety.

According to BIS, the order prohibits the manufacture, import, sale, distribution, storage, or exhibition for sale of any stainless steel or aluminium utensils that do not bear the BIS standard mark.

Non-compliance with the order will attract penalties, underscoring the government's commitment to consumer safety and product integrity, it said in a statement.

This development follows the BIS' recent formulation of comprehensive standards for kitchen items, including IS 14756:2022 for stainless steel and IS 1660:2024 for aluminium utensils.

Standards cover material requirements, design specifications, and performance parameters.

The government said this move will enhance consumer confidence and drive manufacturers towards adopting best practices. PTI LUX ANU ANU