Govt makes it mandatory to register non-basmati rice contracts with APEDA for shipments

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said exports of non-basmati rice will be permitted only after registration with the commerce ministry's arm APEDA.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is an arm of the commerce ministry that deals with agri exports-related issues.

"Export policy of Non-Basmati Rice has been amended by incorporating an additional policy condition to the extent that export of Non-Basmati Rice shall be permitted only upon registration of contracts with the APEDA," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The country's rice exports rose 6.4 per cent to USD 4.7 billion during the April-August period of this fiscal year. PTI RR TRB