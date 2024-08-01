Govt makes OTP verification optional for foreigners seeking mobile connection in India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The government has relaxed norms for foreign nationals seeking mobile connection in India during their visit by making provision of sending a one-time password on a local number optional.

In an order dated July 31, the Department of Telecom (DoT) said that it has been reported that foreign nationals visiting India are facing challenges in obtaining mobile connections in India as they are unable to provide an alternate number which is being used for providing OTP as a signature in the existing digital KYC (D-KYC) process.

The DoT in the order said that the email of the foreign national seeking mobile connection can be used for one-time password (OTP) instead of an alternate mobile number.

"...It has been decided by the competent authority that the requirement of obtaining, signature of the customer by sending OTP on the alternate mobile number... is hereby made optional for issuing the mobile connections to the foreign nationals visiting India.

Further, licensee may send OTP on e-mail of foreign nationals as an alternate method, if sending an OTP on alternate number is not feasible, the order said.

DoT said that the relaxation shall be applicable only for the foreign nationals visiting India.