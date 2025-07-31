Govt makes use of major wind turbine components from RLMM mandatory

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The government has made the use of major wind turbine components from the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (Wind) mandatory, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) had earlier issued 'Procedure to apply for inclusion of a Wind Turbine Model in the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers of Wind Turbines (RLMM).

The RLMM was a mechanism to ensure the quality and reliability of wind turbines installed in the country, for protecting the consumer interests while ensuring larger energy security.

The ministry said RLMM has been renamed as Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (Wind) -- ALMM (Wind) -- through an amendment.

"Further, it is now mandatory for the use of major wind turbine components, such as blade, tower, gearbox, generator and special bearings (Main, Pitch and Yaw Bearing) from the ALMM (wind turbine components) in the manufacturing of listed wind turbines," MNRE said.

The ALMM (Wind Turbine Components) list will be issued by the ministry separately.

The amendment also includes mandatorily locating Wind Turbine R&D Centre, Data Centre and/or Servers within India to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem.

This amendment will not be applicable to the already bid wind projects and captive/open access/C&I (commercial and industrial)/third party sale projects to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of issuance of the amendment.

In addition, new wind turbine manufacturers and/or new wind turbine models will be exempted from mandatory use of components listed in ALMM (wind turbine components) for a total capacity of 800 MW for a period of two years to promote the new technologies, having new innovation and performance efficiency not available indigenously.

This step will boost the existing quality control mechanism, including the cybersecurity aspects, along with boosting domestic manufacturing in the wind sector. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL