Govt may expand definition of startups: Official

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The government is likely to expand the definition of startups to further strengthen the country's ecosystem for budding enterprises, an official said on Wednesday.

The expanded definition would include deep-tech, cooperatives and allow startups to pivot to deep-tech, the official said. The government has taken a series of measures to promote the startup ecosystem in the country for boosting innovation.

At present, over 2 lakh entities are registered as startups by the commerce and industry ministry. PTI RR DR DR