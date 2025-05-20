Govt may have a few options to support VIL: IIFL Capital on SC's dismissal of AGR dues waiver plea

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court dismissing telcos' petitions on AGR dues waiver notwithstanding, the government may still have a few options to support Vodafone Idea by waiving interest, penalty and interest on penalty or extending the timeline for payment, IIFL Capital said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas of telecom majors Vodafone, Airtel and Tata Teleservices seeking waiver of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, a move that marks a major setback in particular for crisis-ridden VIL.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan called the pleas "misconceived".

The top court refused to "come in the way of the government" wanting to help the telecom companies.

IIFL Capital, in a telecom sector note with header 'Vi: The fat lady has not sung yet', said on Tuesday that "while the SC's dismissal of writ petition limits the options in front of Vi, we believe the government still has a few options".

If the SC has observed that it would not oppose the government's relief measures, the Telecom Department can file a modification plea in the SC to get a formal order in this regard, according to IIFL Capital.

"This could enable the government to waive off 50 per cent of interest, as well as 100 per cent of penalty and interest on penalties pertaining to AGR dues, that it was reportedly considering earlier. It could also extend the timeline for AGR payments, which would translate into cash flow relief. Further, it could consider rectifying calculation errors," the note said.

If the government waives interest, penalty and so on, IIFL's calculations indicate that Bharti’s and VIL's annual cash payouts would reduce by Rs 7,500 crore, and Rs 9,700 crore, respectively.

"If we assume that the government extends the AGR payment deadline from FY31 to FY51, Bharti's/Vi's cash payouts would reduce by Rs 48bn/Rs 94bn pa from FY26 to FY31," it said.

Yet, VIL could still face cash flow challenges even with some relief, it believes.

"Even in the event of a relief, Vi's OCF (operating cash flow) pre-interest payment of Rs 123 bn/Rs 157 bn in FY26/27 would be insufficient to make regulatory payouts of Rs 89 bn/Rs 111 bn in addition to interest payments and capex. The government may have to extend the moratorium or increase its stake in the telco," it said.

On Tuesday, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia declined to comment to the question from media - on sidelines of a TRAI event - on whether the government would extend support to crisis-ridden Vodafone Idea, after the Supreme Court dismissed plea on waiver of AGR dues.

There is no official word yet from Vodafone Idea on what it plans to do next.

"...we wish to inform you that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has today refused to admit the Writ Petition filed by the company, seeking appropriate relief in the AGR matter," the company said in a filing late on Tuesday.

When contacted, Sanjay Kapoor, former CEO of Bharti Airtel, opined that that odds are stacked up against Vodafone Idea, and even in event of a bailout, the telco may find it difficult to compete given the yawning gap with larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel on customers base and other metrics.

"It is a precarious situation. With the SC dismissal, the only fallback for VIL is government. But then government already has 49 per cent stake in the telco and the Centre has, in the past, made it clear that it would not want to go beyond that holding," Kapoor told PTI.

Also, any solution that the government works out to tide over the situation would require ensuring a level-playing-field for other telcos like Airtel and Jio, as well.

"It is catch-22. If the government doesn't bailout the company, VIL's only option would be private investments through strategic or financial investors. And I would be surprised if they haven't already knocked on every possible door. Telecom sector requires heavy investment and the longevity of tech cycles is shrinking, the cap cycles too are getting shorter," he said.

According to him, Jio and Airtel together hold a significant market share and have been nibbling away at the share of VIL, anyway.

"The gap puts a great barrier for any new investor," he said.

Just weeks ago, VIL had sent an SOS to the telecom department stating that without the government's timely support on adjusted gross revenue or AGR, it will not be able to operate beyond FY26 as the bank funding discussions will not move forward.

The embattled telco shot off a letter to the telecom department on April 17, 2025, making a strong case for a lifeline, saying "no support will lead to a point of no return".

"Without GoI's (Government of India) timely support on AGR, VIL will not be able to operate beyond FY26 as the bank funding discussions will not move forward," VIL CEO Akshaya Moondra wrote in a letter to the DoT secretary.

Vodafone Idea, in the letter, had cautioned DoT that without debt disbursement from banks, the investments it planned will not take place.

"Resultantly, operational performance improvement will be stalled. More importantly, the funds raised by the company will be utilised soon and the entire capex cycle will come to a halt. In such a case, the entire fund raising done over last 12 months and investment done so far by the company, as also the equity stake of government including the recent conversion, will lose value," VIL had said.

According to Voda Idea's letter, without government support and in case VIL is not able to pay the AGR dues, the company will have to go into a process of NCLT which would be a long-drawn process. PTI MBI CS HVA