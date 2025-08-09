Govt may roll out Rs 2,250 cr export promotion mission soon: Official

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The government is expected to soon announce support measures under the proposed Rs 2,250 crore export promotion mission to help insulate industry from global trade uncertainties arising from Trump tariffs, an official said.

"We are in dialogue with exporters to see how we can support them best in different ways, like ease of doing business. We are looking at how to give a boost to domestic consumption. We are looking at new supply chains, which we can capture, new markets, and new products," the official said.

The mission may include components, such as easy credit schemes for MSME and e-commerce exporters, facilitation of overseas warehousing, and global branding initiatives to tap emerging export opportunities.

The government on February 1 announced the setting up of the mission with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has already made a presentation on the mission to the representatives of export promotion councils and other key stakeholders on April 30.

According to industry officials, the mission is divided into two broad categories - Providing Trade Finance Support (NIRYAT PROTSAHAN) and Driving International Holistic Market Access (NIRYAT DISHA) Initiative.

Sources have earlier stated that the GST Council is likely to meet soon to discuss rate simplification and rationalisation, and the future of the compensation cess. It will help boost domestic consumption.

The commerce ministry, in the past few days, held a series of stakeholder meetings to understand the challenges which they are facing due to high US tariffs on Indian goods. US President Donald Trump has announced 50 per cent tariffs on India.

Sectors like textiles, chemicals, leather and footwear are expected to be hit hard by these duties.

India's exports remained flat at USD 35.14 billion in June due to global economic uncertainties, while the trade deficit narrowed to a four-month low of USD 18.78 billion during the month.

Key export sectors, including petroleum, fabrics, gems and jewellery, leather, iron ore, oil seeds, cashew, spices, tobacco, and coffee, recorded negative growth during June.

During April-June 2025-26, exports increased 1.92 per cent to USD 112.17 billion, while imports rose 4.24 per cent to USD 179.44 billion. PTI RR BAL BAL