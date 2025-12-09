Govt mitigating impact of US tariffs on Indian exports: Prasada

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said it is working to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs on the country's exports through a multi-pronged strategy including intensive engagement with America for a mutually beneficial trade pact.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said it is expected that these measures will also enhance diversification and resilience in India's trade relationships.

"The government continues to work to mitigate the impact of the US tariff measures on Indian exports through a comprehensive multi-pronged strategy encompassing intensive engagement with the US government for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, immediate relief through trade relief measures of RBI, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters...," he said.

He added that the government is also engaged in negotiations for early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTAs with the EU, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, and Oman.

In a separate reply on e-commerce, he said agentic shopping is one such technological innovation where shopping is powered by intelligent AI agents capable of anticipating, personalizing, and automating every step of the online shopping process.

The impact of this AI-driven shopping is presently prevalent in the digital commerce space, he added.

The government has taken several steps to ensure that small businesses, local traders and MSMEs are not digitally excluded in the emerging e-commerce environments, he said. PTI RR ANU ANU