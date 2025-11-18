Govt mulls hub-and-spoke model to boost Indian crafts globally: Giriraj

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said a hub-and-spoke model was under consideration to boost exports of Indian crafts.

Inaugurating a "Special Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition cum Sale" at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), the minister said the trade fair will bring meaningful economic opportunities for artisans and transform their livelihoods.

Singh said that the global demand for handcrafted products is rising, and the 15-day trade fair will bring meaningful economic opportunities for artisans.

"We are considering a new hub-and-spoke model to take our artisans' craftsmanship global," he added. PTI RSN BAL BAL