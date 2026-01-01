Govt mulls outcome-based grading mechanisms for industrial training institutes

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday chaired the concluding session of the week-long Kaushal Manthan, where deliberations were held on reforms like outcome-based grading mechanisms for ITIs to drive quality improvement and strengthening of Sector Skill Councils.

Chaudhary, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education, presided over the discussions focussed on identifying priority reforms and initiatives, aligned with national priorities.

The session culminated in the firming up of Skill Resolutions for 2026, which will guide policy action and programme implementation in the coming year.

"Emphasis was placed on the next phase of reforms, with a sharper focus on outcomes, stronger convergence with state governments and industry, and improved monitoring of training quality, assessments, and certifications," an official statement said.

A key theme of the discussions was the need to strengthen institutional mechanisms while simplifying systems.

"Proposed directions include outcome-based grading mechanisms for ITIs (industrial training institutes) to drive quality improvement, delegation of powers to regional and institutional levels to enable ease of doing business," the statement said.

The reorganisation and strengthening of Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) was also discussed, along with their regular review.

The deliberations highlighted the need for continuous curriculum upgradation in line with technological change and industry demand.

Modernising curriculum and, strengthening industry co-creation, and ensuring flexibility and adaptability in training design were identified as key enablers for building a resilient skilling ecosystem.

Creation of clear and seamless pathways across skill levels was emphasised upon; from school to post-school, for dropouts, working professionals, and lifelong learners supported by credit frameworks and mobility across programmes, the statement said. PTI RSN HVA