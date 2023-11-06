Govt nominates 7 more members in National Traders Welfare Board

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The government has nominated seven more members, including Satish H Chavan from Bharatiya Vyapar Udyog Mandal, to the National Traders Welfare Board, which advises the Centre on reducing compliance burden and improving the availability of funds for traders, according to an official order.

Advertisment

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) set up the board in 2019. In June this year, the government nominated the chairman and other members.

It has also nominated Sanjay Bansal from the Federation of Trade and Industry of India; and Bhaven Kamdar from Jain International Trade Organization.

Besides, four members have been nominated from states. These include Sushil Poddar (West Bengal), Ajay Gupta (Haryana), Prakash Chand Mishra (Uttarakhand) and Jitendra Mafatlal Shah (Maharashtra).

Advertisment

The DPIIT order said that these members are nominated for two years or until further orders.

“The Board shall meet once in every quarter. Quorum of the meeting shall be one-third of the total members of the Board,” it said..

Domestic trade, which comprises over 6 crore business enterprises, contributes around 15 per cent of the country's gross domestic product. It provides employment to about 25 crore people.

Earlier there was no institutional mechanism to understand the issues and problems faced by traders in their day-to-day business operations for the growth of retail trade and the welfare of traders and their employees. PTI RR MR