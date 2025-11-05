Govt notifies 100MTs artificially propagated red sanders export quota for Gujarat, 10MTs for K'taka

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The government has notified an annual export quota of 10 MTs for Karnataka and 100 MTs for Gujarat (from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2027) for artificially propagated red sanders.

This wood is an endangered species of flora protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna.

"Annual export quota (April to March) of 10 MTs for Karnataka and 100 MTs for Gujarat (from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2027) for artificially propagated red sanders, subject to conditions, is notified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification. PTI RR SHW