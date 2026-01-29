Govt notifies coking coal as critical, strategic mineral

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The government on Thursday notified coking coal as a critical and strategic mineral, a move aimed at reducing dependence on imports and strengthening the domestic steel supply chain.

The inclusion of coking coal, a key steel-making raw material, is expected to facilitate faster approvals, improve ease of doing business, and accelerate exploration and mining activities, including deep-seated deposits.

The reform is expected to reduce import dependence, strengthen supply-chain resilience for the steel sector, and support the objectives of the National Steel Policy, the coal ministry said in a statement.

It is also expected to promote private investment in exploration, beneficiation, and the adoption of advanced mining technologies, while generating employment across the mining, logistics, and steel value chain.

"Mining of critical minerals is exempt from public consultation requirements and permits the utilisation of degraded forest land for compensatory afforestation, measures that are also expected to encourage greater private sector participation," the coal ministry said.

At present, around 95 per cent of the coking coal requirement of the steel sector is met through imports, resulting in significant foreign exchange outgo.

"As part of ongoing structural reforms in the mining sector and in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, the Government of India has notified Coking Coal as a Critical and Strategic Mineral under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act)," the statement said.

India has an estimated 37.37 billion tonnes of coking coal resources, largely located in Jharkhand, with additional reserves in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Despite this domestic availability, imports of coking coal have risen from 51.20 million tonnes in 2020–21 to 57.58 million tonnes in 2024–25.

"To address this continued dependence, the Central Government, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 11C of the MMDR Act, 1957, has amended the First Schedule of the Act. Accordingly, in Part A, the term “Coal” now reads as 'Coal, including Coking Coal', and 'Coking Coal' has been included in Part D, which lists Critical and Strategic Minerals," it said.

The decision has been taken on the basis of the recommendations of the high-level panel on implementation of Viksit Bharat goals and policy inputs from NITI Aayog, recognising the strategic role of coking coal in ensuring mineral security and meeting the requirements of the domestic steel sector.

However, the government clarified in accordance with Section 11D (3) of the MMDR Act, royalty, auction premium, and other statutory payments related to mining leases shall continue to accrue to the respective State Governments, even where mineral auctions are conducted by the Centre.

"By enabling optimal utilisation of domestic coking coal resources and reinforcing national mineral security, the notification of coking coal as a Critical and Strategic Mineral marks an important step towards building a resilient, self-reliant industrial ecosystem and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat," it said.