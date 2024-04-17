Govt notifies specifications of IFFCO's Nano Urea Plus

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The government has notified specifications of a new product 'Nano Urea Plus' fertiliser to be manufactured by cooperative IFFCO in the country for the next three years.

Nano Urea Plus is a new version of nano urea meant for meeting crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases.

As per the gazette notification, the government has approved Nano Urea Plus in liquid form with 16 per cent nitrogen content and pH value of 4-8.5 and viscosity of 5-30.

This product will be manufactured by the cooperative major IFFCO for a period of three years, it said.

"IFFCO's Nano Urea Plus is an advanced formulation of Nano Urea in which nutrition is redefined to meet crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases. It is used in place of conventional urea and other nitrogenous fertilisers for promoting soil health, farmer's profitability & sustainable environment," IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi said on a social media platform X.

It also enhances the availability and efficiency of micronutrients. It is a chlorophyll charger, yields booster and helps in climate-smart farming, he added.

IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano liquid urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with 'Nano DAP' fertiliser in April 2023. PTI LUX MR