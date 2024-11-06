Govt notifies tuna cluster in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The government has notified the development of a tuna cluster in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of its efforts to boost the fisheries sector.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has notified the development of a tuna cluster in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The notification of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a tuna cluster is expected to generate economies of scale, increase incomes, and accelerate organized growth in fisheries across the country, it added.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands offers a prime opportunity for fisheries development, with around 6 lakh square km of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) rich in under-exploited sea resources, particularly tuna and tuna like high valued species, estimated at 60,000 tonnes.

Advertisment

Their proximity to Southeast Asian countries enables efficient sea and air trade, while the pristine waters support sustainable fishing practices.

"Coupled with effective administrative measures, the region is well-positioned to leverage its marine resources for economic growth," the ministry said.

The initiative will help in focusing on critical investments such as organizing investor meetings to foster partnerships with tuna-fishing nations and implementing training and capacity-building programs along with exposure visits for the stakeholders.

Advertisment

Over the past decade, the Government has led the sector's transformation through flagship initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fisheries and Acquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) and the Blue Revolution with an investment of Rs 38,572 crore since 2015. PTI MJH MR