Govt Pension Fund Global sells Home First Fin shares for Rs 77 crore

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The government pension fund of Norway on Tuesday sold Home First Finance shares for Rs 77 crore through an open market transaction.

The Norwegian Pension Fund Global is one of the world's largest funds.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Government Pension Fund Global offloaded 7.50 lakh shares or 0.84 per cent stake in Mumbai-based HomeFirst Finance Company India.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,023.28 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 76.77 crore.

After the latest transaction, Government Pension Fund Global's holding has come down to 5.41 per cent from 6.25 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Home First Finance's shares could not be ascertained.

Home First Finance's shares rose 2.12 per cent to close at Rs 1,040 apiece on the NSE.