Govt permits exports of up to 25,000 tn of pharma grade sugar per fiscal under restricted category

New Delhi, June 17 (PTI) The government on Tuesday allowed the export of up to 25,000 tonnes of pharma-grade sugar per financial year under the restricted category.

The permission will be given only to bona fide pharmaceutical exporters.

"Export of pharma grade sugar, up to a total of 25,000 MTs per financial year, shall be permitted to bona fide pharma exporters against a restricted export authorisation," according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Pharma-grade sugar is a high-quality product manufactured by following specific standards.

In a separate trade notice, the DGFT said that it has added 'Source from India' feature on Trade Connect ePlatform.

The platform acts as a comprehensive hub of information and services on international trade with all related stakeholders including Indian Missions Abroad, Export Promotion Councils, EXIM Bank, Dept of Commerce, DGFT.

This feature would be a one-stop reference point for international buyers to discover accomplished Indian Exporters to source from.

"The feature allows exporters to create their own micropages where they can provide their product details as well as the credentials of their entity," it added.

Indian Missions Abroad have also been duly sensitised to use Source from India as a reference point for addressing the sourcing needs of foreign buyers approaching the missions for requests to help find Indian suppliers for various products.