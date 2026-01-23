Govt picks 5 white goods firms with committed investments of Rs 863 cr for PLI sops

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Kirloskar Pneumatic, Indo Asia Copper, and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company are among five companies with committed investment of Rs 863 crore selected as beneficiaries under the production linked incentive scheme for AC component manufacturing, an official statement said on Friday.

The scheme extends an incentive of 6 per cent to 4 per cent on reducing basis on incremental sales for five years subsequent to the base year and one year of gestation period.

The other two beneficiaries are Kryon Technology and Pranav Vikas (India) with an investment commitment of Rs 175 crore and Rs 50 crore, respectively, the commerce and industry ministry said.

"After evaluation of the 13 applications received in the fourth round under the PLI Scheme for White Goods (AC and LED lights), five applicants with committed investment of Rs 863 crore have been provisionally selected as beneficiaries," it said.

These five firms will have total production worth Rs 8,337.24 crore and generate additional direct employment for 1,799 persons till 2027-28, it added.

Kirloskar Pneumatic, Indo Asia Copper, and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company have committed investments of Rs 320 crore, Rs 258.97 crore and 58.69 crore, respectively.

The remaining eight applicants are being referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for examination and its recommendations.

The application window for the fourth round was open from September 15 to November 10, 2025.

For air-conditioners, companies will be manufacturing components like, compressors, copper tubes, and heat exchangers.

Similarly, for LED lights, chip packaging, drivers, light management systems, and metallized films for capacitors will be manufactured in the country.

The Union Cabinet had given approval to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods to be implemented during 2021-22 to 2028-29 with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore on April 7, 2021.

The scheme is designed to create a robust component ecosystem for the air-conditioner and LED lights industries in India and make the country an integral part of the global supply chains.

"Domestic value addition is expected to grow from the current 20-25 per cent to 75-80 per cent," it added. PTI RR HVA