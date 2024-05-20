Govt plans extensively to ensure adequate coal stock at thermal power plants ahead of monsoon

New Delhi: The coal ministry has planned extensively to ensure adequate stock of dry fuel at all thermal power plants ahead of monsoons in order to meet increased demand for electricity.

During monsoons, coal availability gets impacted due to rains.

According to official sources, in a recent sub-group meeting with state power generating companies at the level of inter-ministerial committee of coal, power and railways, it has been observed that adequate stock of coal is available at all thermal power plants (TPPs) in the country.

Coal supply and logistics issues are discussed and resolved on weekly basis through sub-group meetings.

This year, coal production is growing at 7.26 per cent over last year, source said, adding that thermal power generation is growing at 8.78 per cent and rake supply is growing at 8.45 per cent.

Adequate transportation arrangements are in place to meet enhanced demand of coal for increased need of thermal power for the growing economy, they said.

Total stock of coal as on May 15, 2024 at pit-head and on transit to TPPs is 147 million tonnes (MT) compared to 117 MT on the same day last financial year, showing a growth of 25 per cent.

Coal stock at TPPs as on May 15, 2024 stood at 45 MT, 29 per cent higher than the stock of 34.83 MT on the corresponding date of last year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production has pithead stock of 85 MT, which is 30 per cent higher compared to last year.

The government has projected 260 GW peak power demand this summer (April to June 2024). Peak power demand had touched an all-time high of 243 GW in September last year.

CIL's production increased 10 per cent to 773.6 MT in FY24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal. Coal India's production was 703.2 MT in 2022-23.