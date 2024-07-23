Govt plans flexible mode for financing leasing of aircraft

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The government plans to put in place an "efficient and flexible" mode for financing the leasing of aircraft and ships, and pooled funds of private equity through a variable company structure as it continues efforts to promote plane leasing activities in the country.

Besides, an incentive has been provided in the 2024-25 Budget to promote domestic aviation and ship MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) works.

"We will seek the required legislative approval for providing an efficient and flexible mode for financing leasing of aircraft and ships, and pooled funds of private equity through a ‘variable company structure," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Specific details about the plan could not be immediately ascertained.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, said the government is promoting aircraft leasing through the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City and more than 28 aircraft lessors have already registered, which have together leased more than 20 aircraft and 49 aircraft engines.

Sitharaman also mentioned certain incentives for the MRO space.

"To promote domestic aviation and boat & ship MRO, I propose to extend the period for export of goods imported for repairs from six months to one year. In the same vein, I propose to extend the time limit for re-import of goods for repairs under warranty from three to five years," she said.

Currently, articles of foreign origin can be imported into India for repairs subject to their re-exportation within six months extendable up to one year. The duration for export in the case of aircraft and vessels imported for maintenance, repair and overhauling has been increased from six months to one year, further extendable by one year.

Kinjal Shah, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head - Corporate Ratings at rating agency Icra, said the Budget has initiatives for attracting companies to set up financing entities in India for aircraft leasing as well as promote MRO services in India.

"We welcome the Finance Minister's announcement to extend the period for the export of goods imported for repairs from six months to one year and to extend the time-limit for re-import of goods for repairs under warranty from three to five years. This will provide a major fillip to the industry, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime for aircraft," Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director of Thales in India, said.

Recently, the government also announced a uniform 5 per cent GST rate on imported aircraft and parts.

"These changes will not only benefit the domestic industry but also position India as a major hub for South Asian airlines in the coming years," Saraf added.