Govt plans new PLI scheme for drones sector

New Delhi: The government plans to come out with a new Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the drones sector that will be more effective in terms of implementation, documentation and other aspects.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Wednesday said the government is looking at moving to the next PLI scheme for the drones sector.

The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended.

While acknowledging that some procedures under the first scheme were onerous on startups and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the drone sector, the civil aviation secretary said the government will look at a more efficient PLI scheme in terms of implementation, documentation and the processes that are adopted.

According to Vualnam, the drone sector has to be segregated into three segments -- those for civilian use, security/ defence forces use, and the rogue or unregulated use of drones.

"We have to be very clear about how we approach the three areas," he said and highlighted that certain incidents of rogue use of drones could become impediments when youngsters, startups and women self-help groups are to use more drones.

"We have to be cognisant of that... counter drone technologies are being developed," he said, while speaking at a conference organised by industry body Ficci.

In a discussion paper, Ficci suggested that the government should bring counter drone systems and components under the next phase of the PLI scheme.

The outlay under the new scheme should be increased to Rs 1,000 crore to support startups and new entrants to develop drones with more indigenous components and sub-systems.

The civil aviation secretary also said tenders are ready for procuring 3,000 more drones under the Namo Drone Didi Scheme. The scheme seeks to provide agricultural drones to rural women and 15,000 drones will be given to women-led self-help groups.

The first set of 1,000 drones have been acquired and distributed. The tenders for 3,000 drones under the scheme are ready and will be issued by the agencies concerned soon, Vualnam said.

Additional Director General at the Army Design Bureau Major General C S Mann stressed on the importance of indigenisation.

"We need to have truthfulness in the claims of indigenous capabilities... Only then will we be able to address the challenges... we need to identify the critical components," he added.