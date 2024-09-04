Govt plans special purpose vehicle for pushing aircraft manufacturing in India

New Delhi: The government is planning to set up a special purpose vehicle for pushing ahead with plans for manufacturing aircraft in India, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in the national capital, Naidu said efforts are being made to ensure that aircraft manufacturing activities start in the country in the next five years.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.

Naidu said the civil aviation ministry plans to set up a special purpose vehicle for taking forward efforts to start aircraft manufacturing in the country.

The minister was speaking at the conference organised by industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.