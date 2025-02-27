Govt plans to change Animal Welfare Board's guidelines to prevent cruelty towards animals

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The central government plans to change the Animal Welfare Board's old guidelines to make them more relevant in current scenario as well as ensure their effective implementation as part of efforts to prevent cruelty towards animals.

Addressing at an award ceremony of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel stressed on the need to create awareness about animal welfare and fear of various laws in the mind of the people for curbing cruelty against animals.

He spoke at length about the historical importance of animals especially in Hindu religion.

The minister presented the the AWBI's Prani Mitra and Jeev Daya awards and said the aim is to recognise outstanding individuals and organisations for their remarkable contributions to animal welfare and protection.

The primary objective is to encourage kindness and compassion towards animals in the society while raising awareness among citizens to treat animals in a humane manner, he added.

"At a time when there are cases of domestic violence in our society, it is a big challenge to prevent cruelty against animals," Baghel said.

Therefore, he said, creating awareness at school levels becomes important.

The central and state governments, State Animal Welfare Boards are making efforts in this area, Baghel said.

Speaking on the sidelines, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary in Animal Husbandry Department, said the government is trying to make changes in AWBI's old guidelines to make it modern, relevant in current context and implementable.

She also spoke about ensuring greater involvement of village panchayts and urban local bodies as they have a great role to play in preventing cruelty towards animals.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) was set up in 1962 in accordance with Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

The mandate of the Board is to promote animal welfare in general and to protect animals from being subjected to unnecessary pain or suffering, in particular.

AWBI is a statutory body and advises state and central governments on the issues related to animal welfare including cruelty meted out to animals.

Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner and Chairman of AWBI, said the central and state governments are making efforts towards fulfilling the mandate of the board.

During the award ceremony, representatives from State Animal Welfare Boards, District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs), Gau Seva Aayogs, Animal Lovers, Animal Welfare Organizations etc. were present.

The awards were presented under two major categories: Prani Mitra Award and Jeev Daya Award.

The Prani Mitra Award has been conferred under five sub-categories, namely Advocacy (Individual), Innovative Idea (Individual), Lifetime Animal Service (Individual), along with two awards each for Animal Welfare Organizations and for Corporate, PSUs, Government Bodies, or Co-operatives.

The Jeev Daya Award was presented in three sub-categories: Individual, Animal Welfare Organization, and for either Schools, Institutions, Teachers, or Children. PTI MJH HVA