Govt plans to have 25,000 Janaushadhi Kendras by March 2026

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The government has set a target to have 25,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across the country by March 31, 2026, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba said that about 10,624 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) were functional across the country till January 31, 2024.

For further expansion of the scheme, the government has set a target for opening 25,000 Janaushadhi Kendras (JAKs) by March 31, 2026, he added.

Accordingly, the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) has invited online applications from all districts of the country.

Prices of the Janaushadhi medicines are generally 50-90 per cent less than that of branded medicines' prices which are available in the open market.

During the past nine years, estimated savings of more than Rs 28,000 crore for the citizens have been possible, the minister said.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the government in 2008. PTI MSS RAM