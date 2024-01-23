Govt plans to increase number of projs under Parvatmala Pariyojana to 400, says Gadkari

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The government plans to increase the number of projects under the Parvatmala Pariyojana to at least 400 in the next five years.

Parvatmala Pariyojana or the national ropeways development programme is part of larger efforts for developing infrastructure.

"The Parvatmala project, which we have started under the guidance of the prime minister, is very important for the country. We have identified...projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore (under the Pariyojana) and the number of such projects can increase to 400 or more," Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on the sidelines of an event here. Last year, the government said it was planning to develop more than 250 projects with a ropeway length of over 1,200 kilometres in five years under the programme.

The government is promoting the manufacturing of ropeway components under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Asserting that India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Gadkari said there was a need to develop a very good infrastructure in the country.

"Today ours is the fifth position....and we will be third in the next five years...that is the reason we are developing world-class infrastructure in the country," the Road Transport and Highways minister said.

Expressing concerns over traffic congestion on the Dhaula Kuan-Manesar stretch in the national capital region, Gadkari said that if a sky bus is made to run on a single pillar or if a double-decker bus service is started on this stretch, then not only the traffic will be reduced but people will also reach on time. PTI SID SHW