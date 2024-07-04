Govt plans to streamline visa process for Chinese, foreign experts in non-PLI sectors

New Delhi, July 4 (PTI) The government is working to streamline the visa process for experts from China and other countries for non-PLI beneficiaries in key sectors, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The government has already streamlined the visa process for professionals and experts for industries getting the benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Replying to queries about what kind of easing of visa process is being considered for China and other countries under the PLI scheme, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the government is working on the matter.

He said there is already a streamlined visa process for PLI beneficiaries.

"We are trying to get it extended to other non-PLI beneficiaries which are operating in those same strategic sectors since we felt...one is getting a subsidy and a visa clearance. The other is not getting a subsidy but at least he should also get a streamlined process," Singh said.

He further said that the government is in the process of drawing up a similar streamlined process for non-PLI beneficiaries in the PLI sectors as well.

"The final decision has not been taken but we are moving in that direction and we are hopeful that it will be done," the Secretary said, and added initially the streamlined process will be for 14 PLI sectors.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs will take the final call, Singh said.

The central government had announced the PLI scheme in 2021.

When asked if more sectors will be included in the PLI scheme, he said internal consultations keep taking place.

Industry keeps demanding for extension of the scheme to other sectors, he said.

On a question related to price indices, the DPIIT Secretary said his department deals only with the wholesale price index (WPI), and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) looks at other statistical indicators, including the consumer price index (CPI).

"I suppose you could expect some kind of updation of the base year eventually...So it is an ongoing process again unless we have a decision I can't really (tell), " Singh said.

The Secretary also informed that the e-commerce policy is on the anvil.

On industry demand for the removal of angel tax, Singh said that based on the consultation with the startup ecosystem "we have recommended that in the past as well and I think we have recommended it this time also".

But ultimately an integrated view will be taken by the Ministry of Finance, he said.