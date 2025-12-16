Govt prefers existing laws over new regulations to govern AI; focus on innovation: MeitY Secy

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The government is inclined to avoid introducing new laws or regulations for Artificial Intelligence (AI) unless "absolutely necessary," preferring instead to utilise existing legal frameworks like the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act to address emerging issues, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at Assocham's AI Leadership Meet, Krishnan said the government's regulatory approach is thoughtful and careful to ensure it does not hinder innovation in the burgeoning technology sector.

"As it is, we are a country with many laws... So my own inclination always is to avoid putting in a new law, a new regulation, unless you absolutely have to. Try to see what we can do with existing law.

"...our approach to regulation of AI thus far has been very, very grounded and has been very, very clear that under no circumstances do we want to get in the way of innovation," Krishnan noted.

He said between the provisions of the Intellectual Property (IP) Act and the newly notified Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, a fair amount of issues relating to the use of AI are already covered.

"We will look at other things" on whether there is a need for regulation as time comes, he said, adding, "our emphasis will be much more on enabling pieces of regulation which would allow AI to develop".

However, the secretary cautioned that the government would not stand by if the technology causes harm.

Outlining India's strategic approach to AI, Krishnan said the country is not chasing global dominance in terms of controlling the most computing power or core technology, but is strictly focused on the impact AI can deliver in key sectors.

He identified agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance as crucial sectors where AI can act as an assistive mechanism to enhance human capabilities. This productivity boost, he asserted, is essential for India to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing concerns regarding AI-induced job displacement, Krishnan acknowledged that while some jobs may disappear, others will be created.

He argued that India holds a distinct advantage in the shift from theoretical AI to actual applications and implementation.

"Our human resources also seem to be better spaced and in a better position to handle the AI transition than in many other countries," he said.

The AI Leadership Meet served as an official pre-summit event for the AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place on February 19-20, 2026, in New Delhi.