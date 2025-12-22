Govt prepares plan for dual-use green field airport at Great Nicobar

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The central government has prepared an ambitious plan for the construction of a dual-use green field international airport at Great Nicobar that will play an important role in the country's national security and in promoting tourism.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared for the strategic airport, it will be developed as a dual-use military airfield with the control of the airside and Air Traffic Control with the Indian Navy and civil apron control and associated passenger-related facilities with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Great Nicobar is the southernmost and largest of the Nicobar Islands.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands' main city, Port Blair, is located at a distance of more than 500 km from the island whereas international destinations like Phuket and part of the Sumatra islands are within a distance of 500 km from the proposed airport.

Apart from strategic needs, the airport will ensure ease of connectivity and hence present a great opportunity for tourism-oriented development that would put Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the map of global tourist destinations as well, according to the DPR.

The Indian mainland is at least 1500 km from this island, with cities like Delhi ranging at a distance of approximately 3000 km, while Calcutta and Mumbai are located at a distance of 1,850 and 2,250 km respectively. Singapore, Vietnam, Bali etc. are within a range of 1000 to 1500 km from the proposed airport.

The Great Nicobar island is situated at the foot of the Andaman and Nicobar islands and extends from Ranganatha Bay on the east coast to southwards to Galathea Bay and around the corner of Indira Point to Pemayya Bay.

The island of Sumatra is located barely at a distance of 180 km to the south of the Indira point which is also known as the southernmost tip of India.

The island covers a total area of approximately 910 sq km with the majority of the island designated as 'Great Nicobar Biosphere Reserve'.

The proposed site is located along the sea in between Gandhi Nagar and Shastri Nagar area on the South side of the Island. The site is accessible by a road connecting Galathea Bay to Campbell Bay at a distance of approximately 30 km from Campbell Bay.

The site is surrounded by hills and necessary site grading has been planned to facilitate safe aircraft operations. The flight path of the aircraft will run over the sea, and there will be minimal disturbance due to the overflying of aircraft at low altitude. The runway at this site is oriented in an approximate north/south direction which is suitable for the prevailing wind direction, according to the DPR.

The island's original inhabitants are the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes.

The DPR also mentioned about the Great Nicobar Development Plan, which is a massive infrastructure plan envisaged by the government and includes a major transhipment port, airport and future strategic defence for the southern tip of Great Nicobar island.

According to this plan, 6,50,000 people are expected to inhabit the island by 2050. The current population of the island is only around 6,500.