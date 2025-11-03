Govt probes complaints of Re 1 crop damage claims; warns insurers against playing jokes with farmers

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Taking a stern view, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday ordered a probe into complaints that some farmers have received crop insurance claims as low as Re 1.

Wondering whether insurers are playing "jokes" with the farmers, Chouhan asserted that such claims for crop damages will not be tolerated, as he also urged them to assess the damages appropriately.

In a high-level meeting, the minister reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the farmers' complaints related to insurance claims.

While ordering a thorough probe into the complaints, Chouhan also asked the insurance companies to clear claims expeditiously and that too in one go.

"Insurers giving crop insurance claims of Re 1, Rs 3, Rs 5 or Rs 21 is like playing jokes with farmers. The government will never allow this to happen," Chouhan said in a strongly worded statement.

To ensure that assessment of losses due to crop damages is done in an accurate manner, Chouhan directed officials to make necessary changes in the provisions of the PMFBY scheme to remove any discrepancies.

In the meeting, the minister also virtually interacted with some farmers from Maharashtra and asked officials present to address their grievances.

The scheme was launched from Kharif 2016 with an aim to support production in agriculture by providing an affordable crop insurance product to ensure comprehensive risk cover for crops of farmers against all non-preventable natural risks from pre-sowing to post-harvest stage.