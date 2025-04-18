Govt procures 3,40,000 tonnes of tur under price support scheme

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The government has procured 3,40,000 tonnes of tur (pigeon pea) so far this year under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), according to agriculture ministry data.

Tur procurement is being undertaken at a minimum support price (MSP) under the scheme. The ministry has sanctioned 13.22 lakh tonnes of tur procurement from nine states.

The government aims to maintain a buffer stock of 10 lakh tonnes of tur to release in the open market to check prices.

According to ministry data, tur procurement has reached 3,40,000 tonnes as on April 13.

Karnataka has contributed the largest share of procurement at 1,30,000 tonnes, with farmers there receiving a state bonus of Rs 450 per quintal above the MSP of Rs 7,550 per quintal.

Other contributing states include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The government has also procured 17,000 tonnes of chana (gram) primarily from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Despite approval for 27 lakh tonnes of chana procurement, buying remains slow as domestic prices exceed the MSP of Rs 5,650 per quintal following the imposition of a 10 per cent import duty.

Procurement of masur (lentil) has reached 28,700 tonnes and moong (green gram) 3,000 tonnes as of April 13.

The PSS kicks in when the market prices of certain agri commodities fall below the MSP.

In Budget 2025, the government committed to 100 per cent procurement of tur, masur and urad relative to state production through central agencies until 2028-29 to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses production.

Despite increased domestic production in recent years, India continues to rely on imports to meet shortages in the domestic pulses supply. PTI LUX HVA