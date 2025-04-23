Govt procures 3,92,000 tonnes of tur under price support scheme

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The government has procured 3,92,000 tonnes of tur (pigeon pea) so far this year under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Tur procurement is being undertaken at a minimum support price (MSP) under the scheme. The ministry has sanctioned 13.22 lakh tonnes of tur procurement from nine states.

The government aims to maintain a buffer stock of 10 lakh tonnes of tur to release in the open market to check prices.

"A total quantity of 3.92 lakh tonne of tur has been procured in these states till 22nd of this month, benefitting 2,56,517 farmers of these states," the ministry said in a statement.

Tur procurement is also done from pre-registered farmers on e-Samridhi portals of cooperatives NAFED and NCCF.

The PSS kicks in when the market prices of certain agri commodities fall below the MSP.

In Budget 2025, the government committed to 100 per cent procurement of tur, masur and urad relative to state production through central agencies until 2028-29 to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses production.

Despite increased domestic production in recent years, India continues to rely on imports to meet shortages in the domestic pulses supply.