Govt procures over 600 lakh tonnes kharif paddy

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The government on Friday said it has procured over 600 lakh tonnes of paddy grown in the kharif (summer-sown) season, benefitting 75 lakh farmers who received more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore as support price.

"Paddy procurement of over 600 lakh tonnes has been completed during Kharif Marketing Season 2023-24 (Kharif crop). This has benefitted 75 lakh farmers providing an MSP outlay of more than Rs 1,30,000 crore. The procurement started in October 2023," an official statement said.

Kharif marketing season runs from October to September during which the government procures paddy grown in both kharif and rabi seasons.

The central pool holds more than 525 lakh tonnes of rice against the annual requirement of about 400 lakh tonnes for distribution through ration shops under the food law and other welfare schemes.

The "government is also gearing up to maximize procurement of wheat during ensuing Rabi season to be commencing in the month of March 2024 for which various measures are being taken in consultation with major wheat producing states," the statement said. PTI MJH SHW