New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) After banning imports of human embryo in 2015, the government on Monday prohibited imports of human gametes, which is a reproductive cell.

"Import of human embryo and human gametes... is prohibited in accordance with the ART (Regulation) Act 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021," said a notification issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

ART is Assisted Reproductive Technology. PTI RR SHW