Govt proposes consumer law reforms to speed up case resolution, cut backlog

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Friday outlined proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection Act aimed at reducing case backlogs and accelerating dispute resolution through artificial intelligence and digital platforms.

The Department of Consumer Affairs held a consultation in New Delhi to discuss reforms to the 2019 law, focusing on strict timelines for case disposal and expanded use of technology including AI and machine learning tools.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the law currently mandates three-month timelines for regular cases and five months for those requiring testing, but emphasized no case should remain pending beyond six months, according to a statement.

"The government is committed to timely consumer justice," Khare said, highlighting the e-JAGRITI digital filing initiative and the National Consumer Helpline, which resolves over 1.2 million complaints annually.

The consultation brought together state government officials, consumer commission members, voluntary organizations, representatives from national law universities, and industry groups including FICCI, CII, and ASSOCHAM.

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, president of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, called for regular performance audits and stronger technological support, while cautioning that human judgment must remain central to justice delivery despite AI assistance.

The proposed reforms include real-time case tracking, virtual hearings, digital submissions, and multilingual access through AI-powered translation tools. Officials also stressed the need to fill vacancies at district consumer commissions and improve infrastructure.

The country's consumer protection framework has gained international recognition from UNCTAD for its pre-litigation resolution mechanisms, with over 1,150 companies partnered with the national helpline that resolves many complaints within 21 days. PTI LUX MR