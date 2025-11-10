Govt proposes mandatory 'country of origin' filters for e-commerce platforms

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Consumer Affairs Ministry has proposed to make it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to provide searchable and sortable filters based on 'country of origin' for packaged commodities, a move aimed at enhancing transparency at digital marketplaces.

The amendment is designed to enable consumers to make informed purchasing decisions by allowing them to easily identify the origin of products while shopping online.

The ministry, in a statement, said the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, would amend existing 2011 regulations by requiring "every e-commerce entity selling imported products shall provide a searchable and sortable filter for the country of origin, with their product listings." The proposed feature will reduce the time required to locate such information across vast product listings.

The draft amendment rules have been published on the department's website for public consultation. Comments from stakeholders are invited until November 22, 2025.

The amendment directly supports the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives by making 'Made in India' products easily discoverable.

It is expected to ensure a level-playing field for Indian manufacturers, helping domestic products gain equal visibility alongside imported goods and encouraging consumers to choose locally made alternatives.

The introduction of country-of-origin filters will also assist authorities in efficiently monitoring compliance, verifying product information and identifying violations without requiring manual review of each listing, according to the ministry.

The proposed amendment marks a significant step toward building a transparent, consumer-friendly and competitive e-commerce ecosystem that aligns with national priorities and enhances consumer trust in digital marketplaces, it added.