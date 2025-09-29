Govt proposes sound alert system for all electric vehicles from October 2027

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed making acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) mandatory for all electric cars, buses and trucks with effect October 1, 2027, keeping road safety in mind.

The ministry in a draft notification said that all new models of electric passenger and goods vehicles manufactured after October 2026 must be equipped with AVAS, a safety feature in EVs to emit an artificial sound to alert pedestrians and other road users about their presence.

"Provided also that, on and after 1st October 2026 in case of new models and 1st October 2027 in case of existing models, electrified vehicles of category M and N shall be fitted with AVAS meeting requirements with regard to audibility as specified in AIS-173, as amended from time to time," the notification said.

Electrified vehicles of Category M include electric cars and buses designed for passenger transport, while Category N comprises electric-powered trucks and goods vehicles.

Countries like the US, Japan and some of the European Union nations have already mandated uses of AVAS in hybrid vehicles. PTI BKS BKS ANU ANU