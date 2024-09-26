Govt pushes for scalable food security measures, local crop promotion

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) India is seeking to integrate scalable food security interventions into existing government programmes while promoting local crop varieties, a top government official said on Thursday.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi outlined these priorities during a review of the implementation of the United Nations World Food Programme's (WFP) country strategic plan (CSP) for India spanning 2023-2027.

Chaturvedi, who chaired the first meeting of the Country Programme Advisory Committee (CPAC) under the new CSP, suggested the officers to "identify the scalable interventions and initiatives and prepare mechanisms for including the same in ongoing programmes of ministries/departments." The secretary called for a dedicated workshop to discuss the agriculture sector initiatives in detail, highlighting the need for a focused approach, an official statement said.

Chaturvedi emphasized promoting nutritious local varieties of rice and millets alongside fortified cereals, signalling a shift towards indigenous crop promotion.

He advised exploring the possibilities of bringing the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) into different initiatives.

The secretary also emphasised that while accessing the nutritional outcomes of the programmes "we should also look at the standards on nutrition applicable for the Indian population." The committee, comprising joint secretaries from various ministries and NITI Aayog representatives, is tasked with coordinating and reviewing progress on initiatives outlined in the strategic plan.

The CSP, underpinned by a Memorandum of Understanding between India's agriculture ministry and UN-WFP, focuses on four key outcomes: enhancing food-based social protection systems, promoting diverse and nutritious diets, empowering women financially, and building climate-resilient food systems.

WFP Country Director Elizabeth Faure briefed the committee on ongoing initiatives, including efforts to boost food security for smallholder farmers in Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, and the nationwide push to bring millets in mainstream.

The meeting saw participation from various ministries, including Food & Public Distribution, Women and Child Development, and Rural Development, as well as agencies like the National Disaster Management Authority and India Meteorological Department.

India, the world's most populous country, faces significant challenges in ensuring food security for its 1.4 billion people. PTI LUX ANU ANU