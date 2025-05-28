Govt raises paddy MSP by Rs 69 to Rs 2,369 per quintal for 2025-26

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy by 3 per cent to Rs 2,369 per quintal for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The support price for common and A grade varieties has been increased by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 and Rs 2,389 per quintal, respectively, for the forthcoming kharif season of 2025-26 crop year (July-June).

Among pulses, support price for tur has been raised by Rs 450 to Rs 8,000 per quintal, while that of urad MSP by Rs 400 to RS 7,800 per quintal and moong MSP by Rs 86 to Rs 8768 per quintal for 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

The government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for 2025-26, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed, followed by Ragi, Cotton, and Sesamum.

The increase in kharif crops support price for 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average cost of production.